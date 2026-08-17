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Mourinho: Real Madrid starting to look like a team ahead of LaLiga kickoff

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.
Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.Profimedia

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is confident over a positive start to the 2026/27 LaLiga season.

Los Blancos opted to bring the veteran Portuguese coach back to the club for a second spell in charges after failing to win a major trophy since 2024.

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Mourinho has been busy in the transfer market - including a club record deal for Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande - but his preseason preparations have been disrupted by the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Several of Real Madrid's main stars are just days back in training - ahead of opening their league campaign at Espanyol on August 22nd.

Spain's final success, alongside England and France reaching the semi-finals has been an issue for Mourinho, but he's pleased by the adaption of his returning players after a 3-0 friendly win at Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.

"Some players arrived later and don't yet have the same intensity as those who've been here longer. There's a difference in pace, but the ideas are gradually coming together. 

"We have players of incredible quality. We're working very well as a team, with and without the ball. I'm happy with the latest arrivals, because it's not easy for them.

"It's all about the small details that make a big difference. The team is starting to look like a team."

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