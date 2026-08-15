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Record signing Yan Diomande in Real Madrid squad for clash against Schalke

Yan Diomande recently joined Real Madrid
Yan Diomande recently joined Real MadridReal Madrid

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho on Saturday named new record signing Yan Diomande, plus stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, in his team's squad for the first time to face German side Schalke in a friendly this weekend.

Los Blancos take on Schalke on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen in their final friendly before they kick off their LaLiga season on August 22nd at Espanyol.

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Marc Cucurella, Thibaut Courtois and Ibrahima Konate were also named in the squad for the first time under Mourinho, following holidays after playing with their countries at the World Cup, like Diomande, Mbappe and Bellingham.

Madrid have overhauled their squad after two straight seasons without winning a major trophy, signing several players including Diomande, for 140 million euros including bonuses from RB Leipzig, as well as Cucurella and Konate.

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