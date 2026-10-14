Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG manager Luis Enrique hopes Man City avoid sanctions for 115 charges guilty verdict

Manchester United 'give up' on keeping wantaway youngster JJ Gabriel

Carrick defends 'emotional' Martinez after criticism of Manchester United hierarchy

Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain return

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Champions League LIVE: Barcola nets brace for Liverpool in Linz, City and PSG lineups in

Gael Monfils quietly retires from tennis, will not play Paris Masters

World No. 2 Antonsen frustrated that clock system will be tested during Denmark Open

Mourinho delivers final verdict on Endrick's AC Milan move

Mourinho delivers final verdict on Endrick's AC Milan move
Mourinho delivers final verdict on Endrick's AC Milan moveČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Cesar Cebolla / PRESSINPHOTO

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a January loan move for Brazilian forward Endrick, dealing a significant blow to AC Milan’s transfer ambitions.

The Italian giants had identified the youngster as a potential attacking reinforcement following his limited playing time this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Mourinho insists Endrick remains part of his plans and will not be allowed to leave during the winter transfer window.

The Brazilian’s progress was disrupted by a pre-season injury that sidelined him for over a month, restricting his opportunities.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, Mourinho defended his handling of the forward and expressed confidence in his abilities.

"I don't think Endrick needs to go on loan and I believe he can have a lot of success here," he concluded.

Milan must now explore alternative options to strengthen their attack in January.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
EndrickAC MilanFootball transfersLaLiga

Related Articles

Flashscore sources: Lisandro Martinez outburst could start Atletico Madrid transfer saga

Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain return

'We'll see what happens' - Endrick's agent responds to Real Madrid exit rumours