Mourinho delivers final verdict on Endrick's AC Milan move

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a January loan move for Brazilian forward Endrick, dealing a significant blow to AC Milan’s transfer ambitions.

The Italian giants had identified the youngster as a potential attacking reinforcement following his limited playing time this season.

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However, Mourinho insists Endrick remains part of his plans and will not be allowed to leave during the winter transfer window.

The Brazilian’s progress was disrupted by a pre-season injury that sidelined him for over a month, restricting his opportunities.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, Mourinho defended his handling of the forward and expressed confidence in his abilities.

"I don't think Endrick needs to go on loan and I believe he can have a lot of success here," he concluded.

Milan must now explore alternative options to strengthen their attack in January.