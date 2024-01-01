Marton proud of Athletic Bilbao breakthrough

Athletic Bilbao striker Javier Martón is delighted with his breakthrough this season.

A year after his arrival, Marton made his Athletic debut against Valencia.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm a team player, with an eye for goal, and ready to make sacrifices," Martón said. "My main aim is that things go well for Athletic. If all goes well for Athletic, then it will for me too.

"It's an incredible feeling to play and make my debut in the Athletic top. I'm working hard every day to keep improving and make sure I'm ready when the manager calls upon me."

Marton, 25, also said: "I've always fought hard to reach the top. It's taken me a long time but it's something I value highly. I hope to be at the level needed at Athletic.

"It's going to be a long and hard season, but at the moment I'm feeling good."