Martinez released from Osasuna contract

Javi Martinez has been released from his contract at Osasuna.

The midfielder, 25, leaves as a free agent this week.

Osasuna announced: "Club Atlético Osasuna has reached an agreement with the footballer Javi Martínez to terminate the contract that tied him to the club until June 2026. In this way, the Soriano midfielder concludes his commitment to the team, which he joined as a youth player at the age of 13, going through the different stages of formation that led him to debut with the B team in 2016 and, in 2019, to debut with the first team.

"He was first sold to Albacete in 2022 and then to Huesca on two occasions between 2023 and 2024. Since making his debut in 2019, he has played 51 games with the red shirt, of which 9 in the Copa del Rey, 1 in Segunda División and 41 in the top division. He scored 3 goals. He also played 50 games in the second division with SD Huesca and another 7 with Albacete.

"The club thanks Javi Martínez for his commitment and professionalism during all these years in which he has defended the Osasuna jersey. It also wishes him the best of luck for his future professional endeavors."