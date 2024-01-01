Marcelino transforming Villarreal into top 4 contender

Now that the 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS season is five weeks old, the table is beginning to settle and it’s becoming clear which teams are going to be fighting for European qualification.

Villarreal CF are absolutely one of those teams, given that El Submarino Amarillo currently sit fourth and on 11 points, level on points with Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

After missing out on European qualification last season, for the first time in four years, Villarreal CF invested heavily during the summer transfer window and signed several top-quality players to provide coach Marcelino with a competitive squad. As one of the most effective coaches in Spanish football, he is already achieving results. Curiously, Villarreal CF’s three best Matchday 5 points tallies since their last promotion have all come when Marcelino has been the coach: the 11 points of this season, the 11 points of 2013/14 and the 13 points of 2015/16.

At the end of 2015/16, they finished fourth and that is the aim once again this season. They haven’t finished inside the top four since then, but there is optimism at the Estadio de la Cerámica once more.

As Marcelino put it following their most recent victory, a 2-1 win away at RCD Mallorca: “To take 11 points from a possible 15, while already facing opponents like Atlético de Madrid, is something to be very satisfied about. When I arrived last year in November, the team had 13 points. This is thanks to the hard work and winning mentality of the players. That is what we have to strengthen on a daily basis. We can’t predict what will happen in the long term, so must focus on working hard, but we are up there and we want to stay there.”

Villarreal celebrate LaLiga

Marcelino is right to point to the fixture list, as Villarreal CF have achieved their record of three wins and two draws while playing some difficult fixtures. They started the season off with a 2-2 draw against Atlético de Madrid, before a 2-1 win at Sevilla FC and a thrilling 4-3 victory at home to RC Celta. A 1-1 draw at Mestalla in their derby match against Valencia CF was then followed by Saturday’s 2-1 win at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, a stadium where Marcelino had never previously won as a coach.

Ayoze Pérez: One of several impactful signings

The match-winner on the island was Ayoze Pérez, one of 10 new additions to the squad during the summer transfer window. Most of these new additions have already made significant contributions, but the Spain international has been particularly key. By scoring a 95th-minute winner against Sevilla FC, a first-half-stoppage-time equaliser against Valencia CF and a 95th-minute winner against RCD Mallorca, all in away matches, his goals have directly earned the team five points already.

Other new signings have been important too, with Sergi Cardona, Thierno Barry and Logan Costa all on the scoresheet already. New goalkeeper Diego Conde even won the LALIGA EA SPORTS Save of the Month prize for August, for a double parry in the win at Sevilla FC, not to mention that Conde even registered an assist in the draw against Atlético de Madrid.

The season could hardly have started any better for Villarreal CF, making this Sunday’s duel at home against FC Barcelona so intriguing. The Catalan outfit have a 100 percent record so far, but Villarreal CF’s start to the campaign has been just as impressive and now they’ll meet in Matchday 6.