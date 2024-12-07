Mallorca coach Arrasate: Raillo red made it impossible against Celta Vigo

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was left furious after Friday night's defeat at Celta Vigo.

Antonio Raillo was sent off for Mallorca as Celta won 2-0 via goals from Iago Aspas and Hugo Alvarez.

Afterwards, Arrasate said: "I don’t understand it, he hits his hand, so he gets a yellow card. Raíllo goes for the ball and hits his hand, he’s ahead of Douvikas, who doesn’t have a winning position. So there can never be a clear goal-scoring opportunity."

On the game, he continued: “We are annoyed. Celta usually create at home and we have minimised that. We lacked a bit of bite up front, I don’t think we deserved to be behind at half-time.

"In the second half we started well, but it was a case of wanting and not being able to. And when you could have had the final push with the substitutions we were left with ten men and it was impossible.”

On their two debutants, Arrasate also said: “Siebe Van der Heyden had a good game and Javi Llabrés asked to be substituted. I am happy with both of them. The idea was to give continuity at the end of the first half and it was difficult for us. I don’t know if with the substitutions we would have had the final push.”