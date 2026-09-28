Luis Figo backs calls for patience on Diomande's start at Real Madrid

Real Madrid fans should have no concerns over Yan Diomande's progress according to club legend Luis Figo.

The Ivory Coast international completed a blockbuster transfer move from RB Leipzig to Madrid over the summer, as part of a deal that could eventually reach £120M (€140M) if certain add-ons are triggered, as a huge profit on the €20M Leipzig paid for him in 2025.

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The 19-year-old has been eased into the squad by Jose Mourinho with the veteran coach keen not to overload him too early on in his LaLiga career.

He's made seven top-flight appearances, but only two as a starter, and some sections of the Los Blancos faithful are growing a little restless over his development, but Figo has called for calm.

"It's normal for him to take it step by step. There's a certain amount of time needed to adapt. Playing for Real Madrid isn't the same as playing for another team.

"He's already adapting to what Real Madrid is all about and improving. I think he'll contribute more in the upcoming matches and will become more prominent."

Real Madrid are back in action after the FIFA international break on October 10th at home to Villarreal.