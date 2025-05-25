Lewandowski makes Barcelona history with brace vs Athletic Club

Robert Lewandowski etched his name into Barcelona’s history books by scoring both goals in their 3-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday evening.

The Polish star struck twice in the first half as the reigning champions outclassed the hosts at Estadio San Mames.

Advertisement Advertisement

With 101 goals to his name, Lewandowski became the fifth-fastest player in Barcelona history to hit 100 goals in all competitions (147 games), behind Mariano Martin (99), Laszlo Kubala (103), Luis Suarez (120), and Evaristo (143).

Thanks to his heroics, the former Bayern Munich star now has 29 goals this season for Barcelona — his best La Liga tally since joining the club from Germany.