LaLiga confirm new rules to crackdown on timewasting in 2026/27 season

LaLiga have followed the stance of the Premier League by introducing a stack of rule updates for the 2026/27 season.

The main target for the Technical Committee of Referees in Spain's top-flight is to clamp down on timewasting, disruptions during substitutions and concern over exaggerated goalkeeper injuries.

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Three main focuses have outlined as LaLiga prepares to restart on August 15th.

Time-limited substitutions

To avoid wasting time, the player being substituted must leave the pitch within 10 seconds of the substitution board being displayed held up, or if there is no board, from the referee's signal to make the substitution.

If the player has not left the field within those 10 seconds - unless leaving the field in 10 seconds is not possible for safety/protection or injury - he must still leave, but the incoming substitute may not enter until the first stoppage after one minute - real time - has elapsed since the restart of play.

When there are several substitutions at once, all those being substituted must leave the field within 10 seconds of the last substitution being indicated.

Goalkeeper injuries

A new rule will be implemented designed to curb the alleged injuries of goalkeepers used to disrupt the game or gain time to give tactical instructions.

If a match is stopped due to a goalkeeper injury, the head coach must immediately designate an outfield player to leave the field, and they must remain off the field for a minimum of one minute after play restarts.

If a player is not chosen within those first 10 seconds, the team captain will automatically leave the field.

The measure includes three exceptions: when a goalkeeper's injury comes from a foul that results in a free kick and requires medical attention, when there's a collision between a goalkeeper and an outfield player that requires attention to both, or when the goalkeeper is bleeding.

With an outfielder, the injured player being treated on the field must leave it and remain off for one minute of real time after the restart, and will return after authorisation from the referee.

Delaying the restart from a throw-in or goal kick

Referees can penalise teams who delay putting the ball back in play in certain situations. If they waste time at a throw-in, the opposition will be awarded possession, and if they do the same at a goal kick, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick.