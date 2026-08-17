Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Horror injury overshadows Liverpool’s goalless Como friendly

Man United line up shock academy sales to balance summer spending

Mourinho green lights Real Madrid offer on Zubimendi

Man City start Bouaddi talks after Lille accept record breaking fee

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Cameroon crush Malawi in WAFCON final to claim first continental crown

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

La Liga side named as favourites to secure Troy Parrott transfer

AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott.
AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott.Profimedia

Troy Parrott looks certain to leave AZ Alkmaar before the end of the month with several European sides chasing the Republic of Ireland international.

Parrott has previously confirmed his expectation is to move on from AZ Alkmaar for the 2026/27 season after two superb campaigns at the Dutch side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dubliner has turned his career around at club and international level over the last 18 months after leaving Spurs in 2024 following a loan spell at Excelsior.

On the back of scoring 17 goals at Excelsior, Parrott was targeted by several of their Eredivisie rivals, before accepting AZ's €8M offer.

Parrott has steadily improved with 20 goals in 2024/25 and 31 in 2025/26 and AZ will demand around €25M for their talisman.

Links to West Ham United have come to a halt in recent days with the Hammers opting for Dutch star Joel Piroe instead of the free-scoring Parrott.

RB Leipzig are now on course to launch a bid, but Dutch sources are indicating Real Betis could end up as his destination, as Manuel Pellegrini searches for a striker ahead of their UEFA Champions League return in September.

Pellegrini has tweaked certain areas of his squad so far this summer and he's still pushing to land Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.

Mentions
Troy ParrottAZ AlkmaarLaLigaBetisFootball transfers

Related Articles

Cancelo cancels Al Hilal contract to seal Barcelona return

Villarreal eye cash boost as Barcelona close in on Rodri

Barcelona to sell La Masia starlet as Man City set Rodri demand