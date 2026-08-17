La Liga side named as favourites to secure Troy Parrott transfer

Troy Parrott looks certain to leave AZ Alkmaar before the end of the month with several European sides chasing the Republic of Ireland international.

Parrott has previously confirmed his expectation is to move on from AZ Alkmaar for the 2026/27 season after two superb campaigns at the Dutch side.

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The Dubliner has turned his career around at club and international level over the last 18 months after leaving Spurs in 2024 following a loan spell at Excelsior.

On the back of scoring 17 goals at Excelsior, Parrott was targeted by several of their Eredivisie rivals, before accepting AZ's €8M offer.

Parrott has steadily improved with 20 goals in 2024/25 and 31 in 2025/26 and AZ will demand around €25M for their talisman.

Links to West Ham United have come to a halt in recent days with the Hammers opting for Dutch star Joel Piroe instead of the free-scoring Parrott.

RB Leipzig are now on course to launch a bid, but Dutch sources are indicating Real Betis could end up as his destination, as Manuel Pellegrini searches for a striker ahead of their UEFA Champions League return in September.

Pellegrini has tweaked certain areas of his squad so far this summer and he's still pushing to land Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.