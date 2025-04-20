Kylian Mbappe booed by Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe was booed by his own fans after being shown on the big screen at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was forced to watch on from the stands as Real Madrid scored a late winner to secure a 1-0 victory over Atheltic Club on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Loud whistles and boos could be heard from the fans as the Frenchman was shown on the stadium’s big screen.

Mbappe and Co were recently, quite unceremoniously, knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal, despite going on about a comeback to the media at every opportunity.

Real Madrid’s win over Athletic takes them within four points from arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title.

The two clubs will face off in the Copa de Rey final in a week’s time (April 26) as Carlo Ancelotti’s side hope to win at least one piece of silverware this season.