Arsenal goal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is not considering a return to Spain at the start of 2027.

The former Chelsea stopper has been handed an unexpected spot in Mikel Arteta's starting XI - due to David Raya's injury - but that is not a long term change in North London.

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Raya is unarguably Arteta's first-choice with Kepa as his understudy.

The Basque star knew the situation when he accepted a 2025 move to the Emirates Stadium, but his lack of action has sparked rumours over a move back to LaLiga, despite a lack of update from the player himself.

Valencia are one of the clubs considering an offer, but that will not arrive until the summer, as Arteta is determined to avoid any squad changes in the mid-season market.