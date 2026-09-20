Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho raged at the officials after their 2-1 LaLiga loss to local rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 20).

Dean Huijsen’s 52nd minute red card for a last man foul seemed to be the moment the game turned in Atletico Madrid’s favour.

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Alex Grimaldo scored the resulting penalty to give Atletico the lead and Jonathan David then doubled it just six minutes later.

Antonio Rudiger managed to pull one back late in the game, but it wasn’t enough, and Real Madrid now sit in fourth with five wins and two defeats from their seven LaLiga games.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mourinho was predicably fiery and expressed his disbelief in the decision to had such an important game to a 41-year-old referee.

“The referee had no experience to officiate a derby. He's 41 years old. He's a poor referee who's only ever done minor matches," he said.

“Congratulations to the refereeing committee for this appointment. But Mr. Trujillo does have a history with Real Madrid. In the Cup, in Girona, Osasuna. He's a VAR official with a lot of history.”

Mourinho believes that his side are being forced to fight more than just the opposition on the pitch.

“If they let us compete on equal terms, we will. I don't want to say this was rigged; I want to believe they're wrong,” he ranted.

“That the Committee made a mistake in putting a 41-year-old in charge, and another with a history against Real Madrid.”