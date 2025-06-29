'It will definitely happen' - Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi tribute

Barcelona vice-president Elena Fort has confirmed the club plans to pay tribute to former player Lionel Messi once the Camp Nou is renovated.

The 38-year-old was forced out of the club amid Barcelona’s disastrous financial problems without properly saying goodbye to the club.

Messi himself has lamented not receiving the same kind of treatment as fellow legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta, but Fort is hoping to fix that.

Fort told La Vanguardia, “Leo Messi's tribute at Camp Nou must take place when the stadium is 100% finished. It will definitely happen because he is the best player in Barca's history.”

A testimonia that would allow the legendary Argentinian to play at the ground one last time has long been mooted but is yet to come to pass.