Girona coach Michel on Atletico Madrid defeat: Small details made difference

Girona coach Michel admits they were outclassed by Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Atletico cruised to a 3-0 win via goals from Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke.

Advertisement Advertisement

Michel later said, "I think we had a lot of control of the ball, but not excessively, because we did not create any real danger. Atleti have been comfortable and defensively we have been good until the goal. We have given a little more pace to generate superiority on the outside, which is where Atleti left us, but the 2-0 has been significant.

“Our speed of play has to be faster, we have to be aggressive with and without the ball, we have lacked unchecking. The defence and pressure situations have been good. Some loss has generated some noise.

"They have gone 2-0 with a fairly controlled situation, I am left with the idea that we have to improve more to connect in the three-quarter zone.”

He added, “It is an important milestone, we have had 50 minutes with ball control without creating danger, you see yourself 2-0 down and it is difficult, but the team has tried. Big teams like Atlético don't need big things to win, small details make the difference.

“El Cholo is an expert in that and I want my player to understand it too.”