Getafe No2 Moreno demands respect for Bordalas after red card: Crazy!

Getafe assistant coach Patri Moreno defended Jose Bordalas after his dismissal in last night's defeat to Real Betis.

Betis won 2-1 on Wednesday night, with Getafe coach Bordalas sent off for two moments of protest.

Moreno said: "We have to highlight, with the same feeling as in the other rounds, the commitment, the effort of the players, we didn't start badly. We were in disarray but I think the team recovered quickly.

"In the second half we started well but we know that Betis can hurt you. The second goal came but we showed that the team knows how to recover. We can't be happy. Another defeat, we still haven't achieved victory. The basis of this team is sacrifice. We have to keep working."

On Bordalas' dismissal, he continued: "The expulsion seems unfair to me, on many occasions our coach is not being unfair. From here I ask for respect for him, he has only made two comments and received two yellow cards.

"We see behaviour from other coaches that doesn't come close and we are crazy to give our coach a yellow card."

Juan Luis Pulido Santana's referee's report later read:

The Getafe coach received a first yellow card "for disapproving with words, actions and gestures one of my actions".

He was later sent off "for leaving the technical area shouting and gesticulating, protesting one of my decisions".

"You are so brave!" Pulido Santana wrote in the report that Bordalás told him after being sent off.