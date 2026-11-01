Getafe land vital win after second-half blitz against 10-man Sevilla

Getafe staged a second-half turnaround as they ended their three-year wait for a home win over Sevilla with a much-needed 3-1 victory, condemning the Andalusian side to their first loss of the season against a team outside of LaLiga's top three.

Prior to the contest, Getafe had scored the same number of goals as they had received red cards in their opening 10 games (five), highlighting two of the main reasons why they started the day in the bottom three.

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And their struggles in front of goal were demonstrated by Sebastian Boselli’s failure to hit the target with a free header in the opening stages at a sunny Coliseum.

To the home side’s frustration, Kike Salas had no such problems finding his radar, as he got away from his marker to power an emphatic header home from Felix Correia’s inch-perfect corner, his first goal since scoring against Villarreal in May.

With Sevilla in the ascendancy, Getafe goalkeeper David Soria ensured the deficit remained at just one goal with a diving stop from Gabriel Suazo’s driven free-kick in first-half stoppage time.

After being rarely troubled before the break, a hint of complacency crept into the visitors’ performance after the restart, allowing the hosts to grow noticeably in confidence.

Luis Garcia Plaza’s charges were given a clear warning when Odysseas Vlachodimos was forced into action to tip over Andres Garcia’s rising shot.

Match momentum Flashscore

As it proved, Sevilla’s failure to rediscover their first-half intensity was punished with over 20 minutes left to play, as Martin Satriano purposefully carried the ball towards the byline before firing it across for Enes Unal to sweep home his first league goal since August.

Under 10 minutes later, Satriano and Unal swapped roles as the latter picked out the Uruguayan attacker, who produced a neat flicked finish that was initially ruled out for a foul in the build-up before it was awarded on review.

Sevilla were left furious by the decision to award the goal, and their miserable second half was compounded when Manuel Bueno was sent off for a last-man foul, shortly before Orel Mangala whipped home an unstoppable third from Garcia’s lay-off.

That strike wrapped up a win that saw the jubilant Azulones surge up the table to 12th position and means they are now unbeaten in their previous six home league games.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have prevailed in only four of their previous 21 LaLiga games away from home as they fail to put any pressure on Real Sociedad, one place above them in fifth.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sebastian Boselli (Getafe)

Check out the match stats here.