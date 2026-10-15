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Getafe make formal approach to free agent Jadon Sancho after Man Utd departure

Getafe make formal approach to free agent Jadon Sancho after Man Utd departure
Getafe make formal approach to free agent Jadon Sancho after Man Utd departureČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maciej Rogowski

Getafe have reportedly made an approach to free agent Jadon Sancho this week.

Sancho officially left Manchester United on 30 June 2026, when his contract expired as the Red Devils decided not to renew his deal, despite signing him for £73M back in 2021.

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The 26 year old spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa but no club wanted the winger permanently in what has been a dramatic downfall for the England star who is entering his prime.

Four months after leaving United, reports claimed that Sancho was wanted by La Liga side Getafe and now the BBC report that Getafe have made a formal offer to sign him as he makes a decision on his future.

Getafe famously took Mason Greenwood on loan for a year as he made the first steps in rehabilitating his career and Sancho could do the same.

Getafe, who finished seventh last season, currently find themselves 14th in LaLiga having won two of their opening eight matches. The club are reportedly looking for attacking inspiration and Sancho could prove to be vital to their season ahead.

Sancho has been training at Flixton FC, a non-league club playing in the 10th tier of English football, near Manchester United's Carrington training ground since his departure from United.

After posting several clips of himself staying fit and match ready, Getafe are clearly keen to pull the trigger and to snap him up.

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