Gallagher quickly wins over Simeone and charms Atletico Madrid fans

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is convinced by the potential of new arrival Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has already made his debut for Atletico and Simeone says there's still much more to come from the former Chelsea midfielder.

"He has something that cannot be bought anywhere: enthusiasm, passion, pressure, rhythm…, ” declared Simeone.

“You have to help players like that so that all that adrenaline they put into it is positive for the group.”

Gallagher has also charmed the Atletico support after appearing in a snap with his nephew in a new Atletico shirt.