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Former Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal seals Getafe move

Dani Carvajal made an emotional goodbye to his former club
Dani Carvajal made an emotional goodbye to his former clubREUTERS / Kacper Pempel

Getafe said on Tuesday ⁠they have signed Dani Carvajal on a ‌contract until the end ‌of the season ‌after the veteran defender ‌left Real Madrid as a ‌free agent in June.

The 34-year-old right ‌back made 451 appearances ⁠for ‌Real Madrid, where he claimed ​27 major trophies, and is one ​of only five players to have won Europe's ⁠elite ​club competition six times.

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Carvajal, who also spent a season at Bayer ‌Leverkusen, earned 51 caps for Spain, winning the European Championship in 2024 and the Nations League in 2023.

Getafe, who are 14th in LaLiga with eight ‌points from eight games, ​are scheduled to visit ‌Real Madrid in January, when Carvajal could face his former club for the first ⁠time.

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