Font calls on Barcelona to bring forward election date

Victor Font has called on Barcelona president Joan Laporta to bring forward the next election.

Font competed with Laporta for the presidency in the last election and has remained a critic.

He said, “We ask the board to call elections in the summer of 2025. We need the change (of president) to be made as soon as possible.

“Without a doubt, it is one of the worst administrations in recent times.”

Barca's election is due in 2026.