Flick confirms Balde's Barcelona return and demands '100% commitment'

Hansi Flick has indicated Alejandro Balde could be back in his plans for the 202/27 campaign.

The 22-year-old was a regular starter for Flick last season, making 42 appearances across all competitions, and laying on three assists from left-back.

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However, as the Catalan giants remain in a delicate financial situation, they were reportedly open to selling him to raise funds for more incoming transfers.

He was omitted from the matchday squad for Barcelona's opening game in their LaLiga tile defence last weekend as the Catalans cruised to a 5-0 win at Elche.

That sparked rumours of Manchester United being ready to table a formal bid amid reports of Balde being annoyed by Flick's stance and questions over his attitude.

Filck has confirmed he is in the squad to face Athletic Club tomorrow night - but admitted there is work to be done to regain his starting spot.

"He's part of the squad. Whether he plays or not, we'll decide tomorrow. The important thing is that he's 100% committed, and he is. He's only 22, young, and has great potential.

"He needs to keep on improving. He's one of the players from La Masia who wear the colours of this club in their hearts. But other players from La Masia are coming up and also want to play. They need to be committed and give their all for Barca."