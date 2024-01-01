Femenia delighted with Villarreal season start

Kiko Femenia is delighted with his start to the season at Villarreal.

The fullback has stepped up in the absence of injured teammate Juan Foyth.

He said, "I think the start to the season has been very good. It has been a very hard preseason, we have worked hard and we deserve this start. We have many options when it comes to playing but I think this team has a lot of room for improvement.

"Every player likes to play and for the team to win. You can't ask for more. I have the coach's trust and that makes me satisfied. I must continue working to improve. We have to push because the league is very long and what we want in the end is to be at the top with the best."

He added: "In the end, every team wants to be at the top. I think we have the squad to be there, but we have to prove it every weekend. We all dream of being in Europe, but it's not enough to just say it. We have very difficult matches ahead of us every week, like in Mallorca, at a very hot time of day and where we'll have to suffer."