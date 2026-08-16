EXCLUSIVE: Luis Castro on Levante surviving relegation last season and the new campaign

After securing survival last season, Luis Castro is preparing to start a new campaign with Levante in LaLiga. Flashscore met with the Portuguese coach at the club's training ground in Valencia, and in this conversation with Pedro Castelo, the manager discusses several topics, such as his ambitions for the league, Jose Mourinho's return to Spain, and the quality of players like Carlos Alvarez, who was strongly linked with Benfica not long ago.

'I never imagined I would get here'

Thank you for taking the time to talk to us. Congratulations on last season, which was a great success. The goals were achieved, so let's start there: the challenge was, in fact, very big when you arrived.

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"Thank you very much, first of all. We knew it was a tough challenge, but we also knew the team had players with enough quality to do a bit more. We were aware of the club's history, a club that, in difficult times, comes together and sometimes manages to do very interesting things.

"We believed it was possible and, fortunately for us, we did it. We knew it was a very tough goal, considering the number of matches already played and the points we had."

Picking up on that idea of unity, of being a club used to this. It's a bit of a parallel with your career and your roots, working hard and climbing step by step. Did you quickly identify with the club's way of life?

"Yes, at the time, when I came here, that was actually one of the things I said. In terms of my life since I was young, achieving things step by step to get to where I am now, it fit perfectly with the club's identity.

"That was one of the things that attracted me. I feel very good here. It's a family club, welcoming, where everyone works towards the same goal and you feel very well received from the very first minute."

Luís Castro with Pedro Castelo, from Flashscore Flashscore

Was LaLiga an old dream?

"Yes, I think for all Portuguese people, since we were kids."

What are your first memories?

"Of all time? Figo, Baía, (Fernando) Couto, Mourinho. We had a lot of Portuguese players and coaches here, and we also had matches between Portuguese and Spanish teams that we followed closely. At the time, it was the best league in the world, the one with the most visibility, and since we lived in the neighbouring country, it was the league we followed the most.

"It wasn't my dream to get here because I never imagined I would, but it was a league I followed and, when you become a coach and reach a certain level, you think: "What if it happens one day?" Luckily, I had the chance to come.

When you arrived, was there anything that surprised you the most? Many people say it's not the best league in the world; most say it's the English one. Technically, is this league far behind?

"For me, no. If you look at the 21st century, it's the country with the most Champions Leagues and Europa Leagues, and in terms of national teams, it's also the country that has won the most titles, and there's a reason for that.

"The Premier League is much more in the spotlight and has the money that LaLiga doesn't, but in terms of the game itself, last season, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico knocked out three English teams in the same round.

"The Premier League is very strong, but in terms of quality of play, I have a different opinion. There are English teams that play very well, but overall, I think LaLiga has many teams playing good football."

Here, with rare exceptions, most teams try to play, right? The game is valued.

"Yes, the exception here is not playing, wanting duels and set pieces. That's the exception. The game is to each one's taste. Fortunately, we don't all like the same things, but I feel very comfortable and I really like LaLiga's style of play."

'Mourinho? I'll be up against the best Portuguese coach of all time'

A new season starting from the beginning: what can we expect from Levante?

"You can expect, once again, hard work. A club that will have one of the lowest budgets in LaLiga. We're working so that in the future this will be different, but those who bought the club bought it with a very high financial debt. In Spain, financial fair play doesn't allow investment from those with this kind of debt.

"I know the club will work to the maximum, give everything. Everyone is aligned with the same goal. We know it won't be easy, but we know we can achieve it."

This season, the goal is to stay up, but is it about having a more comfortable campaign than last season?

"Let's hope so, but if, at the end of the season, we secure it again on the last matchday, I'll sign the papers right now. We hope to achieve it earlier, with a bit more comfort, but if you tell me: "You'll do it again on the last matchday and suffer like last season?" I'll sign the papers now."

This year, in terms of Portuguese coaches, there's the return of José Mourinho. As a younger coach than José Mourinho, what will it be like for you to be side by side with him on the benches?

"It will be a pleasure. He's a reference in LaLiga and for all Portuguese people of my generation. He was a reference at the start of my career; I've already had the pleasure of meeting him.

"Playing against him is a source of pride. I'll be up against the best Portuguese coach of all time. Facing coaches of this level, and fortunately LaLiga has many, is always an honour and, being Portuguese, it's even more special.

"I believe Real Madrid will improve, but as with all clubs, the club's structure and organisation need to allow that to happen. When things go wrong, it's the coach who leaves, but often there are many other factors that people don't know about, or even do, and they're not the coach's responsibility."

In the last two seasons, Barcelona has dominated in Spain. Hansi Flick brought in some different ideas from the club's recent past. How do you see this Barcelona and Hansi Flick, the way the German arrived and got the team winning in Spain?

"I think Hansi Flick was smart. Barcelona still has many of the things it had before and has become stronger in some areas where it wasn't. I think it's a more complete team.

"It still has the essence of Barcelona and Spanish football, but he also gave them what, in other moments of the game, Barcelona didn't take advantage of as much and now they're stronger. They've become a bit more complete than they were, without losing their essence."

Leavante's upcoming fixtures Flashscore

'FC Porto might have a slight advantage'

Looking across the border, do you still follow Portuguese football?

"Yes, of course."

How do you see this season? Again, some changes: Benfica changed coach, Sporting with many changes, FC Porto keeping the core of the same squad. Do they all start on equal footing or does someone have an advantage?

"It's often said that whoever was champion has an advantage because they already have a positive dynamic.

"FC Porto hasn't changed much; Sporting is changing a lot, but from what I saw in pre-season, the changes weren't bad. Benfica is trying to change; I think it will take a bit more time, but any of the three can win it.

"They have the structure to organise themselves for that and have players of the level to fight for titles. It will be tight as always, but I think FC Porto might have a slight advantage for not having changed much and being the champion, but maybe by the fifth matchday everything could be different."

Is it difficult to bring Portuguese players here?

"No. Many Portuguese players are wanting to come here. We have some players who were here and went to the World Cup. Renato (Veiga), Cancelo, (Gonçalo) Guedes, Samu Costa.

"We have several players in LaLiga. Bernardo is coming now. It's an attractive league; it's not complicated, but to bring Portuguese players, they have to be players who add something. To just be another squad member, we have our academy and that's one of the club's goals when they hired me: to focus on the academy.

"The Portuguese player has to be someone who adds value and can make a difference. There are some with that profile and then several things have to come together, including salary and transfer fee. With a low budget, it's not easy for Levante to have the money to sign a player at LaLiga level. Unless we do something crazy."

Could it still happen?

"I always say that until the last day of the transfer window, anything can happen. There's a lot of quality in Portuguese players, the doors are obviously not closed, and if there's one that Levante and I like, of course we'll try."

Speaking of transfers: last year it was talked about a lot, this year the topic came up again last month, but it doesn't seem to have gained much traction. The issue of Carlos Alvarez and Benfica. Is he a player capable of playing at that level?

"He is, and I think he'll get there. I don't know if it will be this window, but his future will take him there. Last year, he was by far one of the best players in LaLiga 2. This year, he had traumatic injuries that didn't allow him to play all the time, but in the few minutes he played, you could see his level.

"Last season, we saw Almería's striker go to Sporting and make a big impact. Carlos, last season, was by far one of the most high-profile and best-performing players in LaLiga 2. In LaLiga, when he's at 100 per cent, he still makes a difference. So, I believe it could happen."

Carlos Alvarez career stats Flashscore

Technically, anyone who follows LaLiga can see he's a natural talent. How would you best describe Carlos Alvarez?

"He's a player with above-average technical quality, strong in one-on-ones, and in the final pass he's very capable of providing assists. He may look small, but he also has a very good shot. Last season, we drew 0-0 with Espanyol and he hit the crossbar from 30 meters out. He improved defensively this year; in LaLiga 2, he didn't need that as much.

"He's become a more complete player. With us, he makes a difference and, in teams that have more possession, are more attacking and play closer to the opponent's box, he's definitely a player who will make a difference."

Would he fit in well at Benfica?

"Yes, in clubs that fight for titles, he has the profile of an attacking player who can make a difference."

Follow Levante's opening game of the season with Flashscore.