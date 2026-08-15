Alaves open LaLiga campaign with victory over 10-man Getafe

Deportivo Alaves were victorious in the first game of the 2026/27 LaLiga season, beating 10-man Getafe 3-0 at Mendizorrotza to register just a third-ever win against the Azulones in the top flight.

Alaves were arguably the division’s most entertaining side in the final stretch of last season, scoring in all 12 of their games under Quique Sanchez Flores while suffering just four defeats to avoid relegation by a single point.

Advertisement Advertisement

Before they could mount any attacks here, the hosts were indebted to Nahuel Tenaglia’s intervention to dispossess Getafe striker Martin Satriano, who was ready to let fly at goal having been found by Orel Mangala’s cross.

El Glorioso’s Toni Martinez has netted the second-most LaLiga goals in 2026, and he had their best chance of the half on the 20-minute mark, but could only blaze high and wide of the target.

Key match stats Flashscore

Getafe were steadfastly true to their colours in the first period, committing no fewer than 11 fouls and picking up three cards, the last of which - picked up by Kiko Femenia for a high, forceful challenge on Abde Rebbach - was upgraded from yellow to red after a VAR review.

Manager Jose Bordalas was also booked for his protests to the sending off, and while the Azulones - who scored the second-fewest LaLiga goals of any side in 2025/26 - only mustered one shot before the break, it was the half’s only effort on target as Satriano curled straight at Antonio Sivera.

Alaves struggled to make their numerical supremacy count in the run-up to half-time, but looked much more dangerous following the restart.

Match momentum Flashscore

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria was called into his first action to deny Rebbach’s long-range curler and parry Angel Perez’s subsequent rebound out for a corner, before more impressively saving a close-range Denis Suarez effort that came at the end of an incisive move down the right.

Pressure was intensifying on the Getafe goal, and though Soria stood tall to keep out Mariano Diaz’s header, he was powerless moments later when the striker stood up a cross into the box where Tenaglia arrived to power home the decisive goal.

Getafe’s response to falling behind was initially strong, but Alaves withstood the pressure and ended any comeback hopes with a double strike on the break in stoppage time.

First, Mariano brilliantly curled into the top corner from the edge of the box for his first LaLiga goal since May 2022, before registering his third goal involvement when teeing up fellow substitute Mikel Rodriguez to strike on his debut.

Alaves have now opened back-to-back LaLiga campaigns with victories for just the second time ever, and the first time in 25 years, while Getafe are beaten on the opening day for the first time in four seasons.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mariano Diaz (Deportivo Alaves)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.