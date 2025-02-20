Ex-Real Madrid president Calderon hails Mbappe after hat-trick in victory over Man City

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon is convinced Kylian Mbappe can match the feats of the club's greats.

Calderon was reacting to Mbappe's hat-trick in last night's Champions League win against Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told talkSPORT: "For me, he is one of the best players of the world.

"He has everything to be the best. He reminds me of Ronaldo Nazario, Brazilian.

"He's fast, he's strong, he can score from any angle of the field with the two legs.

"And now fans are really, really enjoying the way he's playing - the way he was playing before with PSG.

"And for sure he is one of those that anyone would like to have on his side."