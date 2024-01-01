Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Kroos won't rule out coaching

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos won't rule out entering coaching.
However, for now, Kroos has plans to do punditry for the new season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He told BILD: "One of the reasons I ended my career was that I was a little tired from constant travel and this hotel life.
"But as a coach I would return to this life. You travel a lot, so that's not my main idea.
"(But) never say never."
On his media plans, Kroos added: "I don't want to sit at a desk and philosophize about this and that, but I do know where everything revolves around the game.
"No controversy, no transfer rumours, no discussions between coaches. Just analyzing and explaining game situations. That could be exciting."