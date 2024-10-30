Eto'o Jr makes goalscoring debut for Rayo in Copa win

Etienne Eto'o made a goalscoring debut for Rayo Vallecano in their Copa del Rey victory over Villamuriel last night.

The son of Barcelona hero Samuel Eto'o, Etienne struck the final of five goals in Rayo's 5-0 win on Tuesday.

Born in Palma de Mallorca, although he has already played with the Cameroon youth team, Eto'o earned his chance after having accumulated four goals with the reserve team this season.

He had been playing in Spain's lower divisions before being snapped up by Rayo.

Along with Eto'o, 22, Raul de Tomas scored twice, with Oscar Terjo and Sergio Guardiola also netting.