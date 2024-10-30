Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections

Eto'o Jr makes goalscoring debut for Rayo in Copa win

Carlos Volcano
Eto'o Jr makes goalscoring debut for Rayo in Copa win
Eto'o Jr makes goalscoring debut for Rayo in Copa winLaLiga
Etienne Eto'o made a goalscoring debut for Rayo Vallecano in their Copa del Rey victory over Villamuriel last night.

The son of Barcelona hero Samuel Eto'o, Etienne struck the final of five goals in Rayo's 5-0 win on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Born in Palma de Mallorca, although  he has already played with the Cameroon youth team, Eto'o earned his chance after having accumulated four goals with the reserve team this season. 

He had been playing in Spain's lower divisions before being snapped up by Rayo.

Along with Eto'o, 22, Raul de Tomas scored twice, with Oscar Terjo and Sergio Guardiola also netting.

 

Mentions
LaLigaEto'o EtienneRayo VallecanoCD Villamuriel
Related Articles
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez calm amid Euro claims
Arrasate meeting (or is that surpassing?) expectations at Real Mallorca
Arrasate delighted as Mallorca defeat Rayo: But being fifth is anecdotal