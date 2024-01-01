Atletico Madrid coach Simeone insists "many positives" from Espanyol stalemate

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone insists he was happy with their 0-0 draw against Espanyol.

Simeone says there's positives to draw from the stalemate.

He stated, "We'll stick with the positive things we did, which were 30 minutes where the team created many situations against a very organised defence. We had four or five chances to score. In the last 15 minutes of the first half the intensity dropped and then we wanted to continue in the same vein with the changes.

"I'll take all the positive things, with the search for the game in the first half, we need to improve in terms of forcefulness because in football that need is becoming more clear every day.

"We would have liked to win, we tried every way. We changed Reinildo for Sorloth because the team was breaking up and when a team breaks up it can win or lose and I don't like that, I prefer to control it. I wanted the team to maintain the rhythm of the first half and we had that in parts of the second. We are left with many positive things."