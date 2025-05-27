Details of Lamine Yamal's new Barcelona deal revealed

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal will earn a staggering £325,000 per week after putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2031.

Per bein Sports, Yamal’s new deal makes the 17-year-old one of Barcelona’s highest earners with €15 million per season as a base salary.

That will increase to €20m per season should Yamal reach a number of performance-based bonuses, including a Ballon d’Or clause, putting him at £325,000 per week.

Yamal’s new deal also includes a massive €1 billion release clause, making it almost impossible for any club to sign him without first agreeing a fee with Barcelona.

The Spain international has been a key player for Barcelona as they won a domestic treble, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions.