Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Marcus Rashford's Man United future takes surprise twist
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal

Details of Lamine Yamal's new Barcelona deal revealed

Alex Roberts
Details of Lamine Yamal's new Barcelona deal revealed
Details of Lamine Yamal's new Barcelona deal revealedLa Liga
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal will earn a staggering £325,000 per week after putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2031.

Per bein Sports, Yamal’s new deal makes the 17-year-old one of Barcelona’s highest earners with €15 million per season as a base salary.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That will increase to €20m per season should Yamal reach a number of performance-based bonuses, including a Ballon d’Or clause, putting him at £325,000 per week.

Yamal’s new deal also includes a massive €1 billion release clause, making it almost impossible for any club to sign him without first agreeing a fee with Barcelona.

The Spain international has been a key player for Barcelona as they won a domestic treble, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions.

Mentions
Yamal LamineBarcelonaLaLiga