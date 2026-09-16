David helps Atletico thrash Osasuna and climb to third place

Atlético Madrid have now lost just one of their past 14 matches against Osasuna as they coasted to a 4-0 victory at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

This has undoubtedly been one of the more difficult starts to a season under Diego Simeone at Atletico, with the shadow of Julian Alvarez’s will-he, won’t-he transfer saga hanging over the club as they struggled to get going on the pitch.

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They started September with back-to-back defeats, but the 3-0 away win at Real Sociedad this past weekend was a timely reminder that this squad is full of exciting talent. And, back in front of their own supporters, they put in a dominant display before the break.

The first 10 minutes passed without incident, but Atleti were relentless from that point onwards. First, Ademola Lookman headed over when unmarked at the back post, before Kang-in Lee had a shot saved. Cristian Romero was next to go close for the hosts, nodding past the post, but Los Colchoneros finally broke the deadlock midway through the half.

Jonathan David had barely been involved, yet he slotted home with aplomb from close range, although only after Aitor Fernandez had saved his first attempt.

The visiting goalkeeper needed to make a double-save just before half-time to keep his team in it, denying both Lee and David, while Alex Baena also curled narrowly wide.

The lead, though, remained slender at the break and, considering Jan Oblak needed to be alert to thwart Raúl García and Los Rojillos also had a goal ruled out for a soft foul on Robin Le Normand in the build-up, Atlético could not afford to be complacent.

Fortunately for them, they have a warrior in their dugout in Simeone, and whatever he said to his players at the break had the desired effect.

After Baena forced Fernandez into another intervention within seconds of the restart, they doubled their advantage through Lee’s low drive into the corner at the end of a swift move.

Before long, they were three to the good courtesy of Le Normand’s impressive effort from a corner.

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Lee was in eye-catching form and almost doubled his tally for the evening, forcing Fernández into a fantastic save from distance.

In the end, though, Atletico had no need to add to their tally given Osasuna offered no threat whatsoever offensively, but they did so anyway through Baena’s lovely first-time finish from inside the area.

The away team have now lost their last three games and have also won just one of their past 10 games on the road, suggesting they could be in trouble this term despite a bright start.

The side from the capital, meanwhile, will hope this is one in a long line of victories as they aim to challenge at the top of the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kang-in Lee (Atletico Madrid)

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