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Croatia keeper Livakovic joins Barcelona on four-year deal from Fenerbahce

Dominik Livakovic in action for Croatia at the World Cup
Dominik Livakovic in action for Croatia at the World CupPeter Cziborra / Reuters

Barcelona have signed Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic ⁠from Fenerbahce on a four-year contract until 2030, the Spanish ‌champions said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old arrives as coach ‌Hansi Flick strengthens his goalkeeping ‌options following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's loan ‌move to Ajax earlier this ‌month.

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Livakovic, who has signed for a fee of two million euros ($2.33 million) ‌plus half a million in ⁠add-ons according ‌to Marca, is expected to compete with ​first-choice Joan Garcia, while veteran Wojciech Szczesny provides further ​back-up.

The Croatian joins Barca after two seasons at Fenerbahce, where he made ⁠74 appearances ​and kept 24 clean sheets. He previously had a successful spell with Dinamo Zagreb, winning multiple domestic titles ‌before moving to Turkey in 2023.

A regular for Croatia since 2017, Livakovic has represented his country at three World Cups and two European Championships.

He becomes Barcelona's sixth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon, Karim ‌Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiwu, Rodri and Joao ​Cancelo.

Barca host Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga ‌on Thursday after starting their title defence and bid for a third successive crown with a 5-0 win at Elche last ⁠weekend.

Follow that game with Flashscore.

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LaLigaCroatiaBarcelonaDominik LivakovicFenerbahce

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