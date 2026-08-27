Adama Traore completes shock La Liga return after West Ham exit

Former Barcelona winger Adama Traore is back in LaLiga for the 2026/27 season after joining Deportivo La Coruna on a two-year deal.

The powerhouse midfielder left West Ham United as a free agent back in June following their Premier League relegation, and has been on the hunt for a new club since then.

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Traore - who came through the youth ranks at Barcelona and enjoyed a loan spell back in Catalonia in 2021 - has spent the majority of his career in England with stints at Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham.

Hs move to Deportivo is the first time the 30-year-old has played permanently in the first team of a LaLiga club.

His move to Galicia comes as part of an ambitious wider transfer project from the club after their return to the top-flight following an eight-year absence with former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also joining from Marseille.