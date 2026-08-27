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Adama Traore completes shock La Liga return after West Ham exit

Former West Ham United winger Adama Traore.
Former West Ham United winger Adama Traore.Profimedia

Former Barcelona winger Adama Traore is back in LaLiga for the 2026/27 season after joining Deportivo La Coruna on a two-year deal.

The powerhouse midfielder left West Ham United as a free agent back in June following their Premier League relegation, and has been on the hunt for a new club since then.

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Traore - who came through the youth ranks at Barcelona and enjoyed a loan spell back in Catalonia in 2021 - has spent the majority of his career in England with stints at Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham.

Hs move to Deportivo is the first time the 30-year-old has played permanently in the first team of a LaLiga club.

His move to Galicia comes as part of an ambitious wider transfer project from the club after their return to the top-flight following an eight-year absence with former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also joining from Marseille.

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