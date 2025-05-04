Corberan warns Valencia not to relax after victory at Las Palmas

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was delighted after their 3-2 win at Las Palmas on Saturday.

Hugo Duro struck twice as Valencia moved 10 points clear of the bottom three.

Corberan said afterwards: “I would divide the first half into two parts. In the first, we were the better side, managed to overcome Las Palmas’ pressure and reached the opponent's penalty area with danger. We didn't finish the chances as well as we could have, but the team were able to dominate the game. Once we scored the first goal, little by little we lost control of the game and lost the opportunity to cause damage.

"Las Palmas didn't create any great chances, but we gave the ball away too much. All of this meant that, instead of playing the game close to Las Palmas' penalty area, the contest was played close to our own box. In the second half, we wanted to improve on that, and they pressed us harder.

"We found a goal that gave us the lead, and overall, the team were strong until the final minutes. Las Palmas' second goal changed the mood of the match. The team had to suffer and resist a lot to achieve this important victory.”

On the table, Corberan insists they cannot yet relax.

He added, “I don't focus on the maths. I want the team to compete at their best in every game. We've done some very good things, and others we need to do better.

"The emotional aspect played a crucial part in the match. We have several matches ahead. There are 12 points left to play for. We've taken a big step forward, but I want to see the team continue to compete in every game that remains.”