Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9
Barcelona rethink Fati plans
Dante tells Man Utd's Antony to "persevere" after tough start to Premier League career

Celta Vigo ace Aspas delighted scoring in victory over Valencia

Celta Vigo ace Aspas delighted scoring in victory over Valencia
Celta Vigo ace Aspas delighted scoring in victory over Valencia
Celta Vigo ace Aspas delighted scoring in victory over ValenciaAction Plus
Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas was delighted scoring in victory over Valencia.

Aspas struck in Friday night's 3-1 triumph.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later beamed: "We started again behind on the scoreboard, I think it is a must that we have to correct because we have already had to come back in many games.

"But throughout the ninety minutes we did what we have been training for all week. Have pause with the ball, be brave and push it in the opponent's field. We had chances to have killed the game, in addition to the missed penalty.

"I owe everything to this club, I have spent more than 25 years here and for me it is a dream to enjoy every game with the people in Balaídos. I don't know how many I will have left, so I am going to enjoy it until the last one."

Mentions
LaLigaAspas IagoCelta VigoValencia
Related Articles
Dario Felman column: Mbappe won't have it easy at Real Madrid; Atletico Madrid's best market; what Chelsea can expect from Anselmino
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain
DONE DEAL: Valencia land Alaves winger Rioja