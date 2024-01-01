Celta Vigo ace Aspas delighted scoring in victory over Valencia

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas was delighted scoring in victory over Valencia.

Aspas struck in Friday night's 3-1 triumph.

He later beamed: "We started again behind on the scoreboard, I think it is a must that we have to correct because we have already had to come back in many games.

"But throughout the ninety minutes we did what we have been training for all week. Have pause with the ball, be brave and push it in the opponent's field. We had chances to have killed the game, in addition to the missed penalty.

"I owe everything to this club, I have spent more than 25 years here and for me it is a dream to enjoy every game with the people in Balaídos. I don't know how many I will have left, so I am going to enjoy it until the last one."