Carlo Ancelotti's new Brazil wage revealed

Carlo Ancelotti will become the the highest-paid international manager after agree a deal with Brazil once he leaves Real Madrid this summer.

The 65-year-old will take his first step into international management with the Brazil national team, taking charge for their 2026 World Cup campaign.

According to the Telegraph, Ancelotti will earn a massive £8 million from the five-time world champions, more than any other international manager.

Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid after a disappointing season as they look likely to go without winning a single trophy.

Former player Xabi Alonso is widely expected to succeed the legendary Italian coach, joining from Bayer Leverkusen.