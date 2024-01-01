Camavinga speaks after Real Madrid midfielder suffers knee injury

Real Madrid have lost Eduardo Camavinga for seven weeks.

Camavinga suffered a knee injury yesterday in training ahead of tonight's Super Cup clash with Atalanta in Warsaw.

There were fears the midfielder had snapped his ACL. However, scans show Camavinga has suffered a ligament strain.

As such, it's expected Camavinga will be sidelined for 6-7 weeks.

The France international posted to social media today: "Deeply disappointed to pick up this injury and miss the start of the season. I will work hard to be back soon. Thank you for all the messages of support over the last few hours and also want to wish the team well for the game tonight!

"Always thanks to God."