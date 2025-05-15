Budimir joins Suker, Peternac in LaLiga goal-scoring elite

Osasuna’s Ante Budimir has become the third Croatian to hit 20+ goals in a single La Liga season.

The striker reached the milestone in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, netting the second goal with eight minutes left to seal victory over Diego Simeone’s side.

Legendary Davor Suker was the first Croat to hit 20+ La Liga goals, netting 24 for Sevilla and repeating the feat with 24 more at Real Madrid in the 1996-97 season.

In that same season, Alen Peternac scored 23 goals for Real Valladolid.

Osasuna’s win lifted them to ninth in La Liga, with 48 points from 36 games.