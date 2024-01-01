Bilic impressed by Real Madrid whiz Guler: Important prospect for Turkey

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is convinced by the potential of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.

The Al-Fateh coach has been impressed by Guler's impact for Turkey at the Euros.

Bilic told Fanatik: “Arda is still very young, but he has a great left foot. He scored a perfect goal in the Georgia game. He is a special player and has great qualities with the ball.

"First of all, he has a very safe style. After all, Real Madrid doesn't buy a player by chance. He needs to improve, but he is definitely a very good player."

Bilic also spoke about Turkey's coach, Vincenzo Montella: “He played his first match against Croatia and they beat us deservedly. Montella trusted the young players and let them play. He was widely criticized for his succession and the election of the team. However, I am also a coach. No one knows the field or the environment in the locker room. It went well, the pressure dropped and people need to leave him alone now."