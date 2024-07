Barcelona whizkid Yamal takes new shirt number

Barcelona whizkid Lamine Yamal has taken a new shirt number.

Yamal has been handed the No19 by Barca for the new season.

The teen was keen on the No10, says Mundo Deportivo, but chose not to push for it out of respect to current holder Ansu Fati.

Yamal's choice of No19 chimes with club legend Leo Messi, who also wore the number as a young player 18 years ago.

The attacker has just turned 17 years of age.