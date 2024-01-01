Tribal Football
Barcelona veteran Gundogan: First season was chaotic

Ilkay Gundogan has branded his first season with Barcelona as "chaotic".

The Germany midfielder left Manchester City for Barca a year ago.

Gundogan told the Athletic: "With Barcelona I played wherever I was needed, so it was a bit chaotic, with a lot of position changes.

"I had to constantly adapt. Sometimes playing well also means knowing what position you're playing in, who's playing around you and feeling comfortable with that.

"In the national team, I feel very comfortable on the pitch with my teammates and in my position."

