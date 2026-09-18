Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has spoken out, saying 'I have experienced racism a thousand times'.

The Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia, a government agency, said earlier this year that Yamal, 19, and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr were the most frequent targets of online racist abuse in Spain in the final quarter of 2025.

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Yamal was among the Barcelona players targeted by racist abuse during the El Clasico match against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in October 2024.

In an interview with broadcaster Movistar, Yamal opened up on his experiences with racism.

"A thousand times. People are indirectly racist toward you, but maybe don't realise it," he said.

"There are a lot of comments or looks that are racist and they don't even notice.

He added: "If someone calls me Black, it's not going to bother me at all, ultimately I'm Black, I'm not any other colour.

"Another thing is whether it's good or bad, whether they're saying it to offend me.

"But if I'm playing a match and they paid for a ticket to see me, I'm not going to get angry just because they disrespected me."