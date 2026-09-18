Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City trio tipped to follow in Rodri and Silva’s footsteps

Arsenal make clear January transfer call over Martin Zubimendi

Saha says the problem with Man Utd "is not the players" but is Carrick's slow style

Alonso: Clearlake takeover marks ‘important day’ for Chelsea

Most read on Flashscore News

FIFA vice-president demands release of World Cup sell-off and Balogun files

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, teams & more

CAF president confident that AFCON 2027 won't be moved from Kenya, Tanzania & Uganda

Mohamed Salah's Trabzonspor bring in Thomas Reis as new manager

Barcelona superstar Yamal says 'I have experienced racism a thousand times'

Barcelona superstar Yamal says 'I have experienced racism a thousand times'
Barcelona superstar Yamal says 'I have experienced racism a thousand times'REUTERS

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has spoken out, saying 'I have experienced racism a thousand times'.

The Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia, a government agency, said earlier this year that Yamal, 19, and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr were the most frequent targets of online racist abuse in Spain in the final quarter of 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yamal was among the Barcelona players targeted by racist abuse during the El Clasico match against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in October 2024.

In an interview with broadcaster Movistar, Yamal opened up on his experiences with racism.

"A thousand times. People are indirectly racist toward you, but maybe don't realise it," he said.

"There are a lot of comments or looks that are racist and they don't even notice.

He added: "If someone calls me Black, it's not going to bother me at all, ultimately I'm Black, I'm not any other colour.

"Another thing is whether it's good or bad, whether they're saying it to offend me.

"But if I'm playing a match and they paid for a ticket to see me, I'm not going to get angry just because they disrespected me."

Mentions
Lamine YamalBarcelonaReal MadridLaLiga

Related Articles

RFEF confirm Spanish Super Cup switch to Istanbul

Three penalties and huge chances: Barcelona's incredible record-breaking xG display

Real Madrid star Mbappe says the Ballon d'Or "needs to come back to the Bernabéu"