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Real Madrid star Mbappe says the Ballon d'Or "needs to come back to the Bernabéu"

Real Madrid star Mbappe says the Ballon d'Or "needs to come back to the Bernabéu"
Real Madrid star Mbappe says the Ballon d'Or "needs to come back to the Bernabéu"REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe says that the Ballon d'Or must return to Real Madrid ahead of next month's ceremony.

Mbappé is one of the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or which arrives next month at the London Palladium. 

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The Madrid star won the World Cup and La Liga Golden Boot last season but went trophyless for the campaign, which ultimately ruins his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or despite his impressive performances. 

Mbappé has never won the Ballon d’Or before. His best finish was 3rd in 2023 and this year he is ranked behind Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal to lift the award that looks like it will escape him once again. 

Speaking on the prize, Mbappe revealed that he wants nothing more than for the Ballon d’Or to return to Los Blancos in the future. 

“I really want the Ballon d’Or to return to Real Madrid,” Mbappé said. “It needs to come back to the Bernabéu, to the Madridistas, to return for all those people and give them something to be excited about. They deserve it more than anyone.” 

“In my opinion, this is a good year to win it,” he said. “My feet are my best advocates, more so than anything I might say!” 

Ultimately, Mbappe didn’t lift silverware last season alongside all of his Real Madrid and France teammates, seriously hurting his hopes of bringing the Ballon d’Or back to Madrid this year. 

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Kylian MbappeHarry KaneLamine YamalReal MadridLaLiga

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