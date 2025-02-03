Barcelona coach Flick: Alaves players discovered how good Yamal is

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's enjoyed working with Lamine Yamal this season.

Yamal highlighted Sunday's win against Alaves with a run that saw him beat seven opponents before setting up Raphinha for a chance.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Flick said: "Today we saw what he is capable of.

"Today we saw a very good version of his repertoire, it's fantastic to have him in our team. Comparisons with (Lionel) Messi and (Diego) Maradona? I don't really like making comparisons.

"Lamine is very good, he's a genius and what he's done in some plays is incredible and I'm very happy that he plays for Barcelona. At 17, he's doing very well. I love this boy."