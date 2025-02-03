Barcelona coach Flick: Alaves players discovered how good Yamal is

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's enjoyed working with Lamine Yamal this season.

Yamal highlighted Sunday's win against Alaves with a run that saw him beat seven opponents before setting up Raphinha for a chance.

Afterwards, Flick said:  "Today we saw what he is capable of.

"Today we saw a very good version of his repertoire, it's fantastic to have him in our team. Comparisons with (Lionel) Messi and (Diego) Maradona? I don't really like making comparisons.

"Lamine is very good, he's a genius and what he's done in some plays is incredible and I'm very happy that he plays for Barcelona. At 17, he's doing very well. I love this boy."

