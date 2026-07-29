Barcelona star Joan Garcia sets out unshakeable Champions League target

After winning the LaLiga title in his debut season at Barcelona, Joan Garcia now has his sights set on another major prize in the 2026/27 campaign.

Garcia's start to Barca life was a controversial one last summer, with the club forced to de-register captain Marc Andre ter Stegen as a LaLiga player, in order to include the former Espanyol star in their squad.

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From there on, he was vital for Hansi Flck, with 30 LaLiga appearances as No.1 between the posts, as he eventually went to win the Zamora Trophy as the top stopper in the Spanish top-flight.

He was included in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup winning squad - but did not feature in North America - with Unai Simon firmly in place as Luis de la Fuente first choice.

Garcia faces a race against time to be back in position for the start of LaLiga, with all of Spain's panel still away on a post World Cup summer break, and he wants European glory next season alongside domestic success.

"It's my dream this season to win the Champions League. I've been at Barca for a year now, we won LaLiga, the Super Cup, and now I've won the World Cup with Spain.

"My goal for 26/27 is the Champions League, which is the top trophy at club level. I'm really looking forward to it."