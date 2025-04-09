Barcelona star admits to Man City transfer talks

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted he held talks with Man City over a potential move back in 2016.

The 32-year-old revealed he held ‘face-to-face’ talks with Pep Guardiola over a potential move to Man City just two years into his Barcelona career.

Ter Stegen was second-choice behind Claudio Bravo at the time and was growing frustrated with his playing time.

"We actually considered changing clubs," Ter Stegen told Bild, looking back to the summer of 2016, which was Guardiola’s first at the club.

"We even had a meeting in Barcelona. Pep flew over, and then we met at a friend's house. He explained his ideas to me and told me he would be joining Manchester City that summer and that he would love to have me. Pep really made an effort.

"I thought to myself, 'This could be the solution to my problem', and the plan they had at City seemed very interesting. Looking at the past few years, it worked out perfectly.

The move ultimaltey didn’t materialise after then Barcelona manager Luis Enrique told the German he wasn’t willing to let him go.

"I responded that, on one hand, I really appreciated that, but on the other hand, I wanted to be the No.1," Ter Stegen explained.

"When he said we would see how the pre-season went, I almost lost my temper, but I kept it together. I said, 'That is my wish now, and I am going to inform the board.'

"The board also said they would not release me under any circumstances. And then, I think three weeks later, Pep signed my teammate Claudio Bravo for Manchester City.

“At first, it was strange, but in the end, I was very happy because I truly did not want to leave, and I became the No.1."