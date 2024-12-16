Barcelona No2 Sorg on Leganes shock: We lacked concentration

Barcelona assistant coach Markus Sorg says they paid for a lack of concentration after Sunday's shock home defeat to Leganes.

Sorg was in the dugout due to Hansi Flick's suspension, as Sergio Gonzalez struck to give Leganes a famous 1-0 win.

The match:

“We are having difficulties in the league and today in the first few minutes we did not have the necessary concentration. Then we created about 20 chances, but we were unable to score. We have to learn from this and the players have to get used to playing every three days.”

On whether they are letting the title slip away:

“We are not happy with the current trend, but you have to accept things when you try to build a team. We are working hard. We are at the top and we may lose the lead, but we are still there.”

Was there a lack of conviction?

“We have to make a calm analysis. We have to believe in the players and keep working. The team can improve its performance. We have to give everything on the pitch.”

Analysis:

“It is very hard to understand this defeat. The first problem was the lack of concentration in the first five minutes of the match. We conceded that first goal. We had 20 chances despite not playing a good match, but we did not score. It is difficult to win like this.

“We have to learn from this. We have played many demanding matches in a few days and the team is not used to this. We have to work on it.”

On Lamine Yamal:

“Lamine decided that he was fine and could continue playing. I cannot say that he is fine, we will have to wait for the medical team to examine him.”