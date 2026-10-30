Barcelona face defensive injury crisis ahead of Alaves clash

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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Barcelona are back in LaLiga action on October 31st as Alaves head to Catalonia.

A 2-1 El Clasico loss to Real Madrid last weekend ended Barca's 100% start to their Spanish title defence as Los Blancos moved to within three points of Hansi Flick's table toppers.

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Alongside defeat to Jose Mourinho's side, Flick also lost Xavi Espart in the early stages of the game, with the Spain U21 international ruled out for two months after suffering a sprained ankle.

That leaves Flick short of cover at right-back, with Jules Kounde still sidelined by his own ankle issue, and the Frenchman has not been able to train fully this week.

Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are also still unavailable for selection as Flick prepares an emergency defensive plan for this weekend.

Joao Cancelo shifting across from left-back - and Alejandro Bale starting - is the most likely solution to the problem and La Masia duo Alex Campos and Guillem Víctor could be added to the matchday squad.

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