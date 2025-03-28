Barcelona defender Kounde fumes after defeating Osasuna: I'm angry; it's disrespectful

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde hit out at the LaLiga after victory over Osasuna.

Barca won 3-0 on Thursday night, with both teams angered by the timing of the fixture.

Kounde said at the final whistle: "I'm angry about the date. It's not normal. We've talked about the schedule many times; we play too many games.

"I know there are people who don't understand. I consider myself lucky to make a living from our passion, but it's disrespectful, and not just to the club.

"I'm also talking about Osasuna, who had hospitalisations, like (Ante) Budimir, who I faced and didn't get the rest he needed. The club doesn't matter: Osasuna , Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid ... It's a lack of respect for the players, not just the clubs. We're not machines, and to play our game and put on a good performance, we need rest.

"All institutions, not just LaLiga, have to understand this. They can't set dates however they want... you understand me, right?"