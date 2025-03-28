Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash
Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star

Barcelona defender Kounde fumes after defeating Osasuna: I'm angry; it's disrespectful

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona defender Kounde fumes after defeating Osasuna: I'm angry; it's disrespectful
Barcelona defender Kounde fumes after defeating Osasuna: I'm angry; it's disrespectfulLaLiga
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde hit out at the LaLiga after victory over Osasuna.

Barca won 3-0 on Thursday night, with both teams angered by the timing of the fixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kounde said at the final whistle:  "I'm angry about the date. It's not normal. We've talked about the schedule many times; we play too many games.

"I know there are people who don't understand. I consider myself lucky to make a living from our passion, but it's disrespectful, and not just to the club.

"I'm also talking about Osasuna, who had hospitalisations, like (Ante) Budimir, who I faced and didn't get the rest he needed. The club doesn't matter: Osasuna , Barcelona,  ​​Real Madrid ... It's a lack of respect for the players, not just the clubs. We're not machines, and to play our game and put on a good performance, we need rest.

"All institutions, not just LaLiga, have to understand this. They can't set dates however they want... you understand me, right?"

Mentions
LaLigaKounde JulesBarcelonaOsasuna
Related Articles
Flick praises Barcelona attitude for victory over Osasuna; angered by Olmo injury
Osasuna coach Moreno concedes Barcelona simply too good
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash